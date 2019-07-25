Image copyright RNLI Image caption Skegness RNLI dealt with multiple problems involving inflatables on Wednesday

Two teenagers and a child had to be rescued from the sea off Lincolnshire after drifting away from the shore on inflatables.

Skegness RNLI said they dealt with numerous problems during a two-hour call out on Wednesday.

In one rescue, two teenagers drifted 500 metres out to sea at Chapel St Leonards in an offshore wind and an outgoing tide.

Crews also rescued a 10-year-old boy drifting out to sea at Ingoldmells.

Adam Holmes from Skegness RNLI said the teenagers had no way of getting back to the beach.

One of the pair required medical attention for shock and was having panic attacks, he said.

Mr Holmes said despite a local traders' agreement banning the sale of inflatables in Skegness, some people were still not getting the message.

"They are great things in a paddling pool but they are dangerous in the sea," he said.

"It was quite a gentle breeze yesterday but they still drifted out."

