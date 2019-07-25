Image copyright Police issue Image caption Lola went missing after being involved in a car crash on Tuesday night

A dog that fled into woods after being involved in a car crash has been found, Lincolnshire Police said.

Lola, a Staffordshire/French Bulldog cross, ran from the scene of the crash between Whisby and Doddington, near Lincoln, on Tuesday.

She was found by a member of the public in the Whisby area on Wednesday night following an appeal on social media.

Owner Lily Hardin said she was truly amazed at the response and thanked everyone for their help.

In an update to her original Facebook post, shared over 600 times, Ms Hardin said Lola was found by a man who was still out in his garden at about 21:00 BST due to the heat.

She said she could not thank him enough, and planned to send him a card and flowers from Lola to show her appreciation.

One man was taken to hospital following the crash.

Lincolnshire Police has asked anyone with information to get in touch.

