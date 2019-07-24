Image copyright Police issue Image caption Lola went missing after being involved in a car crash on Tuesday night

A dog owner has issued an emotional appeal for help to find her pet, which fled into nearby woods after being involved in a car crash.

Lola, a Staffordshire/French Bulldog cross, ran from the scene of the crash between Whisby and Doddington, near Lincoln, on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, owner Lily Hardin said: "I'm absolutely heartbroken, she is everything to me and my family."

Lincolnshire Police has also appealed for help to locate the family pet.

Lola fled after the two-vehicle crash at the junction of Whisby Road and Black Lane at about 18:30 BST.

She dashed into the woodland off Black Lane, Ms Hardin said.

"She was probably terrified. I am hoping and praying someone has picked her up because the woodland isn't huge and if she got out the woods she would have met the roads.

"Police also had drones out but couldn't find her," she added.

Lola is described as pale ginger with a white L-shaped marking on the back of her neck, a white chest and one blue eye.

She is also said to be a "very friendly and loving character".

Lincolnshire Police has asked anyone with information to get in touch.

One man was taken to hospital following the crash, the force said.

