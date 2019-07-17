Image caption Addo Food Group says it plans to close its Spalding bakery factory in 2020

More than 400 jobs are at risk after a food company announced it will close a bakery due to an "increasingly competitive" market.

Addo Food Group said it intended to close its factory in Spalding in 2020 to make the business "profitable".

The firm, which makes sausage rolls and pies, said it would transfer products to its other bakeries in Poole, Dorset, and Market Drayton, Shropshire.

CEO Deborah Bolton said "everything possible" would be done to help staff.

In a statement, she said the company had entered a consultation process over its proposed closure, which would affect 405 staff.

The move would help maintain its "leading position" in what it described as "an increasingly competitive marketplace".

Ms Bolton said: "We fully understand the disappointment of this announcement for all of our employees, and we are committed to doing everything possible to support them over the coming weeks, especially those who would be directly affected.

"In order to maintain our market leading position and meet customer expectations as efficiently as possible, we need to optimise our manufacturing sites to enable a continued investment in quality, service and product and packaging innovation.

"This proposal will allow us to achieve this."

Addo Food Group makes products including pasties for supermarkets such as Tesco, Aldi and Nisa under their brands.

