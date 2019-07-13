Image copyright Market Deeping Model Railway Club Image caption The model railway exhibits were damaged at a school

Four teenagers have been charged after thousands of pounds worth of model railway exhibits were destroyed.

The display by Market Deeping Model Railway Club was hit at Welland Academy in Stamford, Lincolnshire on 18 May.

Police were called to the school early in the morning after the exhibition set up for later that day had been wrecked.

The boys, three aged 16 and one aged 15, have been charged with criminal damage and are due to appear at Lincoln Youth Court on 19 August.

The teenagers cannot be named for legal reasons.

A fundraising page, which was originally set up to raise £500 for the club, received more than £84,000 including £10,000 from pop star Sir Rod Stewart.

