A woman who died after being hit by a car which crashed into a Specsavers opticians has been named by police.

Karen Mercer, aged 49, from Heckington, was seriously injured when the vehicle hit the shop front in Boston town centre, on Monday.

She was taken to hospital but died later from her injuries, Lincolnshire Police said.

Her husband, Karl, paid tribute to his "beautiful wife" who was "taken from me in tragic circumstances".

Image caption The car crashed into Specsavers on Wide Bargate in Boston

He said: "When I met Karen I knew she was my soul mate so I am absolutely devastated. I can no longer tease her about her singing, or hold her hand.

"I am surrounded by wonderful friends and family who are giving me strength and comfort to get through the difficult hours that lay ahead."

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The driver of the car, who was in her 80s, sustained minor injuries, according to the force.

