Image caption The car crashed into Specsavers on Wide Bargate in Boston

A driver has crashed into a branch of Specsavers opticians, injuring herself and another person.

The woman, aged in her 80s, smashed into the shop on Wide Bargate in Boston, Lincolnshire Police said.

Another woman, in her 40s, has been seriously hurt and taken to hospital. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to the force.

An air ambulance and other emergency services attended the crash.

