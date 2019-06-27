Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The litter were left in a black carrier bag in the men's toilets

A litter of newly-born kittens have been found dumped in a pub toilet in Lincoln for a second time.

The kittens were found in a black bag, with the words May Contain Prosecco on it, in the men's toilet at The Ritz Wetherspoons pub on Tuesday.

Four kittens were found abandoned in the same toilets in March last year.

RSCPA inspectors said it "seemed likely" that the kittens had been dumped by the same person.

Animal collection officer Paula Jones said the kittens found on Tuesday, three females and one male, were all about three weeks old.

"They are way too young to be away from their mum and need to be bottle-fed at the moment.

"It's very early days for them but we're hoping they'll be okay."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The kittens are being cared for by an RSPCA fosterer

RSPCA inspector Laura Jones said they hoped anyone who might have seen the kittens being dumped would contact them.

"We are concerned about the welfare of these kittens' mum, and really want to find and check on her, especially as it seems likely this is the second time this person has done this," she said.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk