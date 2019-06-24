Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Matthew Beattie was jailed for 16 years and placed on the sex offenders register

A man who raped a child was only caught years later because he kept a carefully catalogued library of films showing his abuse, a court has heard.

Matthew Beattie, 47, of Main Road, Langworth, Lincolnshire, filmed himself raping and sexually abusing a young girl between 2007 and 2010.

Police found the films along with more than 2,000 indecent images of children.

He was jailed for 16 years after admitting three counts of rape of a child under 13, among other charges.

Beattie also pleaded guilty to two charges of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and a further charge of sexual assault.

He also admitted two charges of making indecent images of a child, and five charges of possession of indecent images of a child.

Beattie was placed on the sex offenders register for life and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Mark Watson, prosecuting, said: "The footage was kept by the defendant for a number of years.

"They were not just filmed and kept. He labelled them as to precisely what it was that was captured in the footage."

Laura Pitman, in mitigation, told the court: "He knows he is going to receive a lengthy custodial sentence.

"He recognises that what he did all those years ago was so wrong and he needs to address what caused him to behave in that way."