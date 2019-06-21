Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Przemyslaw Cierniak was stabbed twice in the chest on 10 January

Two men have been convicted of the murder of a man who was stabbed after he asked one of his killers for £1.

Mariusz Skiba, 32, and Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, argued with Przemyslaw Cierniak as they went down an alleyway intending to take amphetamine and drink alcohol, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

The pair began punching and kicking the 41-year-old in a cark park on Wormgate in Boston in January, the jury heard.

Kaczkowski then stabbed him twice in the chest with a seven-inch knife.

Kaczkowski, of Woodville Road, and Skiba, of Chapel Street, are due to be sentenced at a later date.

Image caption Mr Cierniak took refuge in a tanning salon but died later from his injuries

Mary Loram QC, prosecuting, said although the evidence showed it was Kaczkowski who stabbed Mr Cierniak, Skiba had helped and encouraged him and was therefore also responsible for the murder.

Ms Loram said Mr Cierniak took refuge in a nearby tanning salon following the attack, but died from his injuries.

"He died as a result of two main stab wounds to his chest area. These punctured both the liver and a lung, leading to internal bleeding and thus death," she said.

The court heard Kaczkowski's fingerprints and DNA were found on the murder weapon, which was discarded in a rubbish bag.

He and Skiba were arrested after returning to the murder scene later the same day.

