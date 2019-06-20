Image copyright Google Image caption West Lindsey council is consulting over banning dogs from Gainsborough's cemeteries

A woman has started a petition calling for dogs to be banned from cemeteries after finding her sister's grave repeatedly fouled.

Melissa Cook said flowers on her sister Megan's grave in Gainsborough Cemetery in Lincolnshire had been turned yellow by dog urine and the family had to remove faeces from her memorial.

She said she had received abuse after confronting dog walkers.

West Lindsey District Council said it would hold a consultation about a ban.

Ms Cook's younger sister died aged 18 in 2018. She described finding dog waste on her grave as "absolutely devastating".

"It's heartbreaking how somebody could let their dog do that," she said.

"We don't' take our dogs up there.

"I've seen people throwing balls between graves. It's used as a dog's playground."

The online petition has been signed by more than 400 people.

One supporter described people allowing their dogs to foul graves as "disrespectful and ignorant".

"I am a responsible dog walker and it really annoys me that dog owners let their dogs roam over the graves cocking their legs etc," she said.

The council said it was running a six-week public consultation on the "implementation of a Public Space Protection Order" after being approached by the town council which runs the two cemeteries.