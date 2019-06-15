Image copyright PA Image caption Three RAF Chinook helicopters dropped 270 tonnes of ballast to fill a breach in the river bank

More homes are being evacuated following severe flooding in a town.

Residents in 290 properties in Wainfleet, Lincolnshire, will be moved over concerns about flood defences on the River Steeping.

The Environment Agency said water levels remained high and a decision had been made to "evacuate the highest risk areas and the most vulnerable".

The town flooded on Wednesday after two months' worth of rain fell in two days and the river burst its bank.

RAF helicopters dropped ballast on Friday to successfully fill the breach.

However Lincoln City Council said the repair remained a weak point there was now an additional risk further along the same bank.

Image copyright PA Image caption The town of Wainfleet in Lincolnshire was flooded on Wednesday

Three Chinook helicopters used 270 one-tonne bags of aggregate to repair the bank, Lincolnshire Police said.

The force said although water levels were receding, it warned residents who had been evacuated from their homes that "it is still not safe to return".

A state of emergency was declared on Thursday and residents have been evacuated from about 100 flooded properties in the town.

Image copyright PA Image caption Residents in Wainfleet were still being removed by fire crews on Friday

A rest centre for Wainfleet residents has been set up in nearby Skegness.