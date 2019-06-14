Image caption The River Steeping breached its banks near Wainfleet All Saints in Lincolnshire after persistent heavy rainfall

RAF crews have worked through the night to help block a breach in a river bank which caused severe flooding in a town.

The River Steeping burst its banks at Wainfleet All Saints in Lincolnshire on Wednesday after two months of rain fell in two days.

A state of emergency was declared on Thursday with more than 70 properties in the town being flooded and residents evacuated.

Crews are due to resume work on the breach later.

Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West of Lincolnshire Police said the rescue effort was showing some early signs of success.

"We are hopeful we will be able to stem the flow and block the breach," he said.

Lincolnshire flooding: Latest updates

Flood passengers trapped on second train

Sandbags are being flown in by RAF Chinook helicopters and used to block the breach.

Image copyright Alan Middleton Image caption A state of emergency was declared on Thursday

The weather is due to improve in the coming hours but Mr West said the water could take some considerable time to subside.

He said the priority was to keep people safe.

Image copyright Empics Image caption Parts of Wainfleet were badly hit by the flooding

A rest centre for Wainfleet residents has been set up in nearby Skegness

A number of homes in the town have also been left without power.

Image caption Police praised the community spirit shown by people in Wainfleet who helped with the recue effort

A number of flood warnings for Lincolnshire also remain in place.

Jean Hart, who has lived in the town for 40 years, said it was the worst flooding she had ever seen.

Image copyright Jean Hart Image caption Wainfleet resident Jean Hart posted a picture of the flood waters in her bathroom

Image caption Ms Hart was reunited with her cat Aurora after being evacuated from her home

"To see our house under water is absolutely horrendous," she said.

"The whole of my house is completely devastated.

Emergency services also rescued her tortoise Mr T from her home, and she had earlier been reunited with her cat Aurora.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.