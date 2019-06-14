River Steeping flood: Operation continues to stem breach
RAF crews have worked through the night to help block a breach in a river bank which caused severe flooding in a town.
The River Steeping burst its banks at Wainfleet All Saints in Lincolnshire on Wednesday after two months of rain fell in two days.
A state of emergency was declared on Thursday with more than 70 properties in the town being flooded and residents evacuated.
Crews are due to resume work on the breach later.
Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West of Lincolnshire Police said the rescue effort was showing some early signs of success.
"We are hopeful we will be able to stem the flow and block the breach," he said.
Sandbags are being flown in by RAF Chinook helicopters and used to block the breach.
The weather is due to improve in the coming hours but Mr West said the water could take some considerable time to subside.
He said the priority was to keep people safe.
A rest centre for Wainfleet residents has been set up in nearby Skegness
A number of homes in the town have also been left without power.
A number of flood warnings for Lincolnshire also remain in place.
Jean Hart, who has lived in the town for 40 years, said it was the worst flooding she had ever seen.
"To see our house under water is absolutely horrendous," she said.
"The whole of my house is completely devastated.
Emergency services also rescued her tortoise Mr T from her home, and she had earlier been reunited with her cat Aurora.
