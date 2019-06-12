Image caption Staff and students have been evacuated from the centre

A university building has been evacuated after a suspected World War Two grenade was unearthed during an archaeological dig.

The item was discovered at Bishop Grosseteste University's Lincolnshire Open Research and Innovation Centre (LORIC) in Newport, Lincoln.

Police said the item would be examined, but there was no risk to the public.

The university said it was a "suspected World War Two grenade".

Reports of the item found at Newport, Lincoln being a WW2 hand grenade are not confirmed, we're waiting for the item to be examined and will update with this information. There is no risk to anyone. — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) June 12, 2019

In a statement, the university said it was found during an archaeological dig.

"At this time our main concern is the safety of our staff and students therefore we have evacuated out LORIC building," it said.

The rest of the campus is unaffected.