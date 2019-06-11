Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Przemyslaw Cierniak died after being stabbed in Boston

A man was stabbed to death in the street after asking his attacker for £1, a court has heard.

Przemyslaw Cierniak, 41, was attacked on Wormgate in Boston, Lincolnshire, in January.

Mariusz Skiba, 32, of Chapel Street, and Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, both deny murder.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Cierniak asked Mr Kaczkowski for the money after the men had been taking amphetamines together.

Opening the case for the prosecution on Monday, Mary Loram QC told the court Mr Skiba claimed his fellow defendant became angry and punched the victim.

He then stabbed Mr Cierniak twice in the chest, the court was told.

Image caption Mr Cierniak took refuge in a tanning salon but died later from his injuries

Ms Loram said following the attack Mr Cierniak took refuge in a nearby tanning salon but later died from his injuries.

The two defendants left the scene, discarding the knife in rubbish bags, and went to a local Asda store, the jury heard.

"There was no horrified removal of one from the other. On the contrary, they went shopping together," Ms Loram said.

The court heard Mr Kaczkowski - who refused to comment when interviewed by police - bought a black fleece from Asda which he put on before the two men returned to the murder scene.

The jury heard Mr Skiba told detectives he tried to halt the attack when he saw a knife being used.

Ms Loram told the court: "The Crown says that Mr Skiba assisted and encouraged Mr Kaczkowski in his attack on Mr Cierniak.

"He must have known that Mr Kaczkowski intended to do serious damage to Mr Cierniak. If this is right, he is guilty of murder."

The trial continues.

