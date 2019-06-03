Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the Moto101 circuit in Gonerby Moor near Grantham

A man has died and another was seriously injured in a crash at a motorcycle event in Lincolnshire.

Police said they were called to the Moto101 motocross circuit in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham, at 12:34 BST on Sunday.

Two men in their 20s collided while riding their motorcycles around the track.

Officers investigating the crash have appealed for people with video footage of the incident to contact the force.

South Kesteven District Council said it was "carrying out a health and safety investigation".

