Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Darren Birks died in hospital days after he was found injured on a street in Boston

A man has denied murdering another man who died after being attacked in Lincolnshire.

Cole Newark, 20, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier and pleaded not guilty to the murder of 40-year-old Darren Birks.

Mr Birks was found injured on Ingram Road in Boston on 29 April and died days later in hospital.

Mr Newark, 20, of Witham Bank West, Boston, was remanded in custody ahead of a trial due to start on 21 October.

