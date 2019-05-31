Summerlands Caravan Park death treated as murder
The death of a woman at a caravan park is being treated as a murder, police have said.
Emergency services were called to a caravan at The Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
The woman, in her 60s and from Nottingham, was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.
A man from Nottingham in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in custody.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later to establish how the woman died.