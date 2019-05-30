Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found seriously hurt at The Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells

A woman has died after she was found with serious injuries at a caravan park in Lincolnshire.

Emergency services were called to a caravan at The Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics but died a short time later, Lincolnshire Police said.

The force said a man had been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.