Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Darren Birks died in hospital

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who died following an assault in Lincolnshire are searching for recorded footage of the attack.

Darren Birks, 40, was injured on Ingram Road in Boston at about 21:45 BST on 29 April. He died in hospital days later.

Cole Newark, 20, of Witham Bank West, Boston, was charged in connection with the assault.

Police said the attack happened on a street near a shop and think there may be witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen appealed to anyone who may have "valuable information" to contact the force.

"This assault occurred on a public street, near a shop, and it may be the case that members of the public have actually witnessed the assault but not yet come forward.

"Due to the incident occurring on a street, it could also be the case that a members of the public have recorded footage on a device, of the incident itself.

"I would ask them to provide us with this footage, even if it is before or after the incident."

Mr Newark was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was remanded in custody when he appeared before Lincoln magistrates on 3 May.

