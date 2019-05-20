Image copyright Market Deeping Model Railway Club Image caption The vandals ransacked the hall, smashing years of work

More than £40,000 has been raised in less than a day for a model railway club whose exhibition was destroyed by vandals.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club lost years of work in the raid in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on Saturday.

A fundraising page originally set up to raise £500 for the club has now made more than 80 times that amount with more than 2,400 donations.

Four youths were arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

Image copyright Market Deeping Model Railway Club Image caption Some of the exhibits had been worth thousands of pounds

Peter Davies, 70, the club's chairman said exhibits were smashed at Welland Academy, thrown around and stamped on, including a locomotive unit worth about £8,500.

The club had set up the exhibition in the school for viewing on Sunday.

'Horror and grief'

Brian Norris, the club's secretary, said on the fundraising page: "Months of planning goes into the show and years of work goes into building the layout.

"Imagine our horror and grief when we were greeted by this scene of absolute devastation."

Image copyright Market Deeping Model Railway Club Image caption The club had set up an exhibition in the school for viewing on Sunday

Donations have been made by more than 2,400 people including from overseas.

Michael H, from America who left a £95 donation said: "As a fellow model railroader here in Washington State, I can only express my horror and sympathies for your losses.

"But do not let this deter you. Your passion for the hobby must prevail. Good luck."

Amy, from New Zealand, said: "Just so incredibly sorry you've had to endure this. Please know that your dedication and talent and painstaking efforts are enormously admired."

Image copyright Market Deeping Model Railway Club Image caption More than £40,000 has already been pledged online for the club

Mr Davies said there had also been support from the UK.

"We've had offers of support from councillors, and model railway clubs as far away as Bodmin in Cornwall, Great Yarmouth in Norfolk and Doncaster."

The youths were arrested and released on Saturday evening on conditional bail pending further inquiries, Lincolnshire Police said.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.