Vandals trash Stamford model railway exhibition
Thousands of pounds worth of model railway exhibits have been destroyed in an act of "total wanton destruction".
Market Deeping Model Railway Club lost years of work after the raid at Welland Academy in Stamford on Saturday.
Its chairman Peter Davies said exhibits were smashed, thrown around and stamped on, including a locomotive unit worth about £8,500.
Four youths have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.
The club had set up an exhibition in the school for viewing on Sunday.
"I trained as a teacher and a youth worker, but I'm in total confusion," Mr Davies said.
"Models that were made over years were trodden on and thrown around. It's a total wanton destruction of the highest order.
"I've never experienced anything like it. A hurricane would have done less damage."
Mr Davies said the club had got offers of support from "all over the world - as far away as New Zealand".
He added: "We will rise from this, no question, we will be bigger and better. But we'll never get the years back it took to build those exhibits."
Lincolnshire Police said: "On arrival at the school we arrested four youths, who were on the premises, for burglary and criminal damage.
"We are continuing our investigation and confirm damage was done to model railway exhibits which had been set up in the school for a display today [Sunday]."
The youths were released on Saturday evening on conditional bail pending further inquiries.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.