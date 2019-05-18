Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Andrew Clingo's victim has been severely affected by what happened and has twice tried to take his own life

A former primary school teacher and choir director who sexually abused a teenage boy has been jailed for eight years.

Andrew Clingo, 43, was convicted of assaulting the boy on three occasions between October 2007 and March 2009.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the victim had been severely affected and had twice attempted to kill himself.

The boy's father described Clingo as "a monster" and said his "evil acts" had torn his family apart.

Clingo, of Barleyfield, Langtoft, Lincolnshire, was placed on the sex offenders register for life and barred from working with children or vulnerable people.

On Friday, the court heard Clingo taught at the Fulbridge School in New England, Peterborough, and at Bourne Abbey School, Lincolnshire, as well as running a Stagecoach Theatre School in Northampton and a local drama group.

He was also musical director of the Handful of Harmonies Choir.

Mark Watson, prosecuting, told the court Clingo, who was also founder and musical director of the Bourne-based choir Handful of Harmonies, was "a popular, charismatic man".

"It is that charisma, charm and popularity that allowed him to abuse this boy," he said.

He said the victim "struggles to put into words the impact" of the abuse.

