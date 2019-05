Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Jordan O'Brien died in hospital after an alleged attack in Scampton Way, Gainsborough

A man has denied murdering a father-of-two who was fatally injured in an alleged attack at a house in Lincolnshire.

Jordan O'Brien died in hospital after an incident on 27 March at a house in Scampton Way, Gainsborough.

Kieron Walker, 22, of Auckley, Doncaster, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier.

He was remanded back into in custody and is due to stand trial on 16 September.

