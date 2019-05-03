Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was restrained and bundled into the boot of a car while walking along Colville Terrace, police said

A woman was restrained and bundled into the boot of a car by two men while walking along a street close to a supermarket, police said.

The abduction happened in Colville Terrace, Gainsborough, near Tesco, at about 20:30 BST on 25 April.

Lincolnshire Police said the 18-year-old managed to escape unhurt after the car stopped in a nearby alleyway before leaving the area.

Officers urged anyone with information to get in touch.

The car is described as having dull-coloured metallic paintwork, and is possibly a hatchback.

Det Sgt Andy Hime, of Lincolnshire Police, said it was a "particularly distressing incident".

He urged any motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the time to check their footage.

