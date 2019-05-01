Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Edward Church, 68, admitted raping a girl in a car when she was 12

A man who raped a 12-year-old girl in a car a decade ago has been jailed for 17 years.

Edward Church, 68, admitted rape and seven charges of indecent assault on two other girls in the early 2000s.

Judge Andrew Easteal told Church, of Alderlands Close, Crowland, his treatment of them had been "both wicked and depraved".

Lincoln Crown Court heard the victims, who were all under 13, still suffered from nightmares and had trust issues.

Tony Stanford, prosecuting, said: "Two of those victims were very young when this happened to them."

One woman said in a victim impact statement she still had bad dreams, while another said she still feared being attacked and had trust issues.

The court heard Church was also sentenced to three years probation in 1970 for indecently assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

Alison Summers, in mitigation, said he had learning difficulties.

"He has the mental age of someone between 10 and 12 years old," she said.

"The last offence was 10 years ago. He is now an elderly man."

The judge said he had no hesitation in regarding Church as "dangerous".

Church was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

