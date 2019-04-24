Image copyright Google Image caption The burial site will be built on agricultural land close to the village of Aslackby, Lincolnshire

A farming company has been given the green light to turn part of its land into a 400-plot natural burial ground.

South Kesteven councillors voted in favour of allowing Folkingham Farms to transform agricultural land off Aeland Way, in Aslackby, Lincolnshire.

The company said using the field for green burials would generate more income than existing arable crops.

Some concerns had been raised about access and increased traffic.

In a report, the applicant said natural burial avoided the need for chemical embalming, use of tombs and headstones.

It said the site would also benefit from "significant planting of native species trees".

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, some concerns had been raised about traffic, the suitability of the access road, as well as maintenance of the site.

However, councillors were told the anticipated number of funerals would be fewer than one per week.

