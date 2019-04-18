Image copyright Christie's/PA Image caption The ring (right) Margaret Thatcher wore in 1979 is expected to fetch up to £1,800

A ring Margaret Thatcher wore the day she became the UK's first female Prime Minister in 1979 is among a haul of personal possessions that will be auctioned next month.

Christie's auction house is holding an online sale of personal items to mark the 40th anniversary of her election.

A bracelet worn while meeting Nelson Mandela, clothes and signature handbags will also be sold.

Christie's estimated the 170 lots could sell from between £100 to £15,000.

It is the third Christie's auction of the belongings of Mrs Thatcher, who was born in Grantham, Lincolnshire, and died of a stroke in 2013.

The 18-carat gold and amethyst ring that she was photographed wearing when she arrived at 10 Downing Street, on 4 May 1979, is expected to sell for between £1,200 and £1,800.

Image copyright PA Image caption Margaret Thatcher first came to power in 1979

Mrs Thatcher's radical and sometimes confrontational approach defined her 11-year period at No 10 and her rejection of consensus politics made her a divisive figure.

Other items in the sale include a diamond-set gilt Cartier pen in its box and an Asprey handbag, which has a lizard skin exterior.

Image copyright Christie's/PA Image caption The sale includes one of Mrs Thatcher's signature handbags

Image copyright Christie's/PA Image caption Previous sales in 2015 saw Mrs Thatcher's items sell for a total of £4.5 million

Adrian Hume-Sayer, of Christie's, said the auction offered collectors, admirers and enthusiasts "one last chance to bid for a memento of 'The Iron Lady'".

The sale is to open for bidding between 2 and 9 May.

Margaret Thatcher timeline

Born Margaret Roberts on 13 October 1925

First stood for Parliament in the 1950 election

Elected as Conservative MP for Finchley in 1959

Defeated Heath in Tory leadership contest in 1975

Became first female prime minister after Conservative election victory in 1979

Wins landslide election victory in 1983

Wins third general election victory in 1987

Resigns after facing leadership challenge in 1990

Stands down as MP in 1992 and awarded a peerage.

