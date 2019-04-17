Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Caroline Fisher died following a fight outside a bar in Ingoldmells

A man and a woman have been acquitted of murdering a holidaymaker outside a seaside bar near Skegness.

Hayley Fletcher and Leon Wadsworth, both 31, denied killing 52-year-old Caroline Fisher, from Nottinghamshire.

The grandmother died in hospital in the early hours of 21 July after a fight outside Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court returned not guilty verdicts to murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter against the pair, from Sheffield.

Wadsworth admitted causing actual bodily harm to another man, Michael Wilcox, and is expected to be sentenced later.

Follow Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.