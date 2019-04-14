Woman dies in fire in Bourne, Lincolnshire
- 14 April 2019
A woman in her 50s has died in a house fire in Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called to Recreation Road in Bourne at about 21:15 BST on Friday.
The woman was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.
Lincolnshire Police said it had begun a joint investigation with Lincolnshire Fire Service.
