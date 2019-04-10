Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a house on Eton Street, Grantham, on Tuesday afternoon

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and drug-related offences over the death of a woman.

Police were called to a house on Eton Street, Grantham, on Tuesday afternoon where a woman was found in cardiac arrest.

She was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead, Lincolnshire Police said.

Three men, aged 43, 46 and 48, and two women, aged 41 and 47, were arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

