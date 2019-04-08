Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was found dead on Saturday at a property in Fleet Street, Holbeach

A girl and two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy in Lincolnshire.

Police and paramedics were called to a property in Fleet Street, Holbeach, where the boy's body was found in the early hours of Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police said a 15-year-old girl and two 19-year-old men were held on suspicion of drug-related offences and have been released on bail.

The force said it was investigating the circumstances of the boy's death.

