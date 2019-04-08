Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Caroline Fisher was killed in a fight outside a bar in Ingoldmells

The blow which killed a holidaymaker in Lincolnshire was most likely a kick to her head, a murder trial has heard.

Caroline Fisher, 52, died in hospital in the early hours of 21 July after a fight outside Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells.

Leon Wadsworth, 31 of Milnrow Road, Sheffield, and Hayley Fletcher, 31 of Paper Mill Road, Sheffield, are charged with murder.

Both have denied the charge at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court previously heard Mr Wadsworth is alleged to have approached Ms Fisher outside the pub and punched her "very hard", knocking her to the ground.

It is then alleged she was kicked "extremely hard twice to her head" by Ms Fletcher.

Pathologist Dr Michael Biggs told the court Ms Fisher suffered bleeding underneath the arachnoid membrane in her brain.

That, he said, was typically caused by a blow that resulted in a rapid rotational twisting of the head leading to the injured person falling unconscious "almost immediately".

Mr Biggs was asked if he could say which blow caused Ms Fisher's death.

"I would favour the second kick as being more likely to have caused this bleeding," he replied.

However, he said it was not possible to rule out the other blows.

"It could have been the punch. It could have been the first kick, it could have been the second kick, or it could have been a combination of two or more of those."

The court also heard in his original report the pathologist wrote "the initial punch is unlikely to have caused the fatal injury" but "a contribution from the punch cannot be excluded".

