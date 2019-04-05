Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Caroline Fisher was killed in a fight outside a bar in Ingoldmells

Two people accused of murdering a holidaymaker on the Lincolnshire coast held a mock reconstruction of the attack, a court has heard.

Caroline Fisher, 52, died in hospital in the early hours of 21 July after a fight outside Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire.

Leon Wadsworth and Hayley Fletcher, both 31 and of Paper Mill Road, Sheffield, are charged with murder.

Both denied the charge at Lincoln Crown Court.

Mr Wadsworth has admitted a separate assault charge relating to another customer.

'Never got up'

Peter Joyce QC, prosecuting, told the court: "The trouble started when Leon Wadsworth ran across the dance floor and head butted Michael Wilcox so hard that he was knocked backwards 10 metres."

Mr Wadsworth then went outside for some fresh air and was followed by others, including Hayley Fletcher, the court heard.

Mr Joyce said: "People who had seen what Mr Wadsworth had done began to remonstrate with him."

"A fight broke out. Hayley Fletcher was fighting with another woman. Caroline Fisher intervened and hit Ms Fletcher twice to the head with a glass."

Mr Wadsworth then approached Ms Fisher and punched her "very hard".

"When she was on the ground Hayley Fletcher kicked her extremely hard twice to her head," he added.

"They were doing it together. Caroline Fisher never got up again after what they did to her."

He told the jury that as Ms Fisher, who was from Nottinghamshire, lay dying her alleged attackers celebrated with a mock reconstruction of the fatal blows before hugging each other.

The court also heard Ms Fisher, who wore tinted glasses because she had limited sight and was wearing a protective device on her leg having previously suffered a fracture, had just arrived at the resort with her partner, family and friends.

The trial continues.

