Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Jordan O'Brien died in hospital after an attack in Scampton Way, Gainsborough

A man has been charged with murder after the death of Jordan O'Brien following an attack at a house in Lincolnshire.

The 25-year-old died in hospital after suffering serious injuries at Scampton Way, Gainsborough, on 27 March.

Kieron Walker, 22, of Auckley, Doncaster was charged with murder and possession of a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on.

