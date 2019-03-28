Man arrested after baby twins hospitalised

A man has been arrested after twin baby boys were rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Lincolnshire Police said one of the boys, who are aged under one and live in Boston, was rushed to hospital at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.

His twin brother was admitted later the same day, the force said.

Officers declined to say what the man had been arrested on suspicion of and whether he was related to the twins.

A spokesperson said: "At this stage it is unclear if these children have suffered a medical episode and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

Det Insp Lee St Quinton added: "We are working closely with the family at this difficult time to establish the facts of the matter.

"We are not in a position to release any further information at this stage."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.