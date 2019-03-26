Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at Welton Cliff, north of Lincoln

Two teenage boys who were seriously injured in a crash north of Lincoln have died as a result of their injuries, police have said.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old were passengers in a Vauxhall Astra which left the road on Heath Lane at Welton Cliff at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police said another 17-year-old passenger remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Three other teenagers, including the driver, received minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who saw the car in the area before it crashed.