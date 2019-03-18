Image copyright Roger Mortiss Image caption Police said toxic fumes were coming from the blaze on Spittlegate Level

Toxic fumes are said to be coming from a fire at a recycling centre in Grantham, where 20 tonnes of plastic waste are thought to be alight.

The fumes coming from the blaze at Environcom in Spittlegate Level led to police urging those living nearby to keep windows and doors closed.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said 10 fire engines were at the scene.

Spittlegate Level - not far from the A1 - has been closed to traffic and buses are being diverted from the area.

South Kesteven District Council said its environmental health officers were on the scene, along with the Environment Agency.

Spittlegate Level remains closed both ways from A1 Grantham South/Little Ponton junction to Tollemache Road North and people are being advised to avoid the area.