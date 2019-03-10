Image copyright Ark Rescue Centre Image caption Sue Rice, who runs the Ark Rescue Centre, raised £6,800 in two weeks to help fund a legal case

Thousands of pounds have been donated to an animal rescue centre that is facing legal action over noise levels.

Ark Animal Rescue in North Somercotes, Lincolnshire, was told in December the local council had received multiple complaints about dog disturbances.

The charity was told to reduce noise levels or face legal action.

Sue Rice, who runs the centre, said that within two weeks of setting up a page the centre had exceeded its £6,800 fundraising target.

The Ark, which opened 33 years ago, houses almost 30 dogs and a selection of other animals including donkeys, cats and goats.

East Lindsey District Council served the noise abatement order. A court hearing is due to take place on 13 May.

Ms Rice said the decision could have serious consequences for the charity and its animals.

She said: "The best case scenario is that we have to lower the amount of dogs that we have and we can carry on working because we don't just have the dogs.

"We have cats, chickens, ducks, horses, ponies and donkeys. But the dogs are the main part of it - how do you stop a dog barking?"

In December Jon Challen, the council's public protection officer, said the authority had not taken the decision lightly but was duty-bound to investigate complaints.

"When presented with the evidence and the amount of dog barking going on... we were left in no position but to serve a notice," he said.