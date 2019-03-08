Image copyright Mark Hennis Image caption The crash happened in Sleaford, Lincolnshire on Thursday.

A parking warden has issued a ticket to a motorist who had pushed their crashed car into a lay-by while waiting for a tow truck.

A passerby took photographs of the ticket being issued outside a supermarket in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

Mark Hennis said he "couldn't believe the turn of events".

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has apologised and said it had asked the contractor to cancel the ticket.

Mr Hennis, who was waiting in a car park opposite the lay-by, said the crash between two cars took place near a railway crossing on Thursday afternoon.

"It just didn't seem right either receiving a ticket," he said.

"As he [the warden] produces the paperwork the recovery arrives and you can clearly see in the photo the yellow sticker on the Ford Ka which has been attached."

Image copyright Mark Hennis Image caption Lincolnshire County Council said it would ask the parking contractor to cancel the ticket

The council said parking enforcement in the county was run by private contractor APCOA.

Matt Jones, LCC parking services manager, said: "A parking ticket shouldn't have been issued given the circumstances, so we have spoken to our contractor and asked them to cancel it.

"We have also asked them to speak to the warden to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"We apologise for any upset caused."