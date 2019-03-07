Image copyright Google Image caption The stone blocks at Stamford's Red Lion Square could be covered with asphalt

Plans to asphalt over paved roads in a town used for filming period dramas have been attacked by a preservation group.

The block-paved market square at Stamford in Lincolnshire has been used for the BBC's Middlemarch and the Pride and Prejudice film.

But the current stone blocks have proved difficult to maintain and so the asphalt proposal has been made.

Stamford's Civic Society said the stones were part of the town's charm.

The future of the surfacing on the square was discussed at a meeting of Stamford Town Council on 26 February.

Minutes from that meeting provided to the BBC show it noted: "It was appreciated that it was the lack of maintenance by LCC (Lincolnshire County Council) that has resulted in the poor condition of the road surface in Red Lion Square.

"The installation of [asphalt] is a tried, tested and most economical surfacing which should be seriously considered."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lincolnshire County Council is considering options for the stone blocks at Red Lion Square

But Jim Mason of Stamford Civic Society said the group did not think covering the stones would either be cost effective or attractive.

He said: "We don't consider that's an appropriate surface for that location.

"It is the main square in Stamford and it is in an area which is overlooked by the magnificent All Saints Church, a medieval church, which itself has cobbles around it and it really is a centrepiece.

"You come into Stamford on a tour or anything and you'll walk into that square and it should be a delight and surprise feature."

In a statement, councillor David Brailsford, who represents Stamford West on Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We are considering making improvements within Red Lion Square at some point in the future, but there are no firm plans at this stage.

"We are currently investigating the impact of any changes on the travelling public, both in the short and long term."