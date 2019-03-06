Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Alison Skingsly is accused of the murder of Kevin Nix after an argument at Ye Old Bridge Inn in Crowland

A woman accused of murdering her partner when he was thrown from the bonnet of a car had recently discussed marriage with him, a court heard.

Alison Skingsly, 43, is accused of killing Kevin Nix, 46, after an argument at Ye Old Bridge Inn in Crowland, Lincolnshire, last June.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Ms Skingsly asked on a text message: "Can we talk wedding yet?"

She denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

James Thomas, prosecuting, said the pair had previously exchanged other texts where they also discussed marriage.

Image copyright Google Image caption Lincoln Crown Court heard Ms Skingsly drove off with Mr Nix on the bonnet of her car

Mr Nix replied to one asking "marriage between us?", to which she responded "who else?"

The court heard when Ms Skingsly was arrested she complained she had been assaulted by Mr Nix while they were at the pub and she was driving off for her own safety.

Mr Nix climbed on the bonnet to prevent Ms Skingsly, of Thames Road, Spalding, driving as she was over the limit.

Mr Thomas said she continued along the road for about 200m (656ft) with him still on the car and over a bridge before stopping.

Mr Nix landed on the ground suffering serious head injuries and died three days later.

During an interview, Ms Skingsly told officers: "I shouldn't have been driving but did it for my own safety."

She said she was intending to drive to the home of her former husband in Crowland after he had agreed to give her a lift home.

The trial continues.