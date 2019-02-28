Image copyright Google Image caption The site is "no longer commercially viable", the parent company says

A food manufacturer that employs about 680 people is set to close a site in Lincolnshire.

Freshcook, at Holbeach St Marks, is starting a 45-day consultation over the proposed closure, the company has said.

The site was "no longer commercially viable", its parent company Bakkavor said.

About 520 employees could be offered roles at other sites in the county and "every effort" would be made to relocate other employees, it said.

On Monday it was announced more than 450 jobs were at risk at Tulip Ltd's nearby Boston meat processing plant after it lost its deal with Marks & Spencer.