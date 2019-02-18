Two deny murder of man in Boston street
- 18 February 2019
Two men have denied the murder of a 41-year-old man stabbed to death in Lincolnshire.
Przemyslaw Cierniak was found with stab wounds on Wormgate in Boston shortly after midday on 10 January, Lincolnshire Police said.
Mariusz Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, and Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, denied a charge of murder at Lincoln Crown Court.
Both men also denied a further charge of possession of a bladed weapon.
A trial date has been set for 10 June.