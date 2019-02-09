Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Sian Chambers was a talented double bass player, her family said

A man has been charged with causing the death of two young musicians in a crash.

Sian Chambers and Alex Ross, both 19, died in the collision between a Ford Mondeo and a Citroen C3 on the A46 Lincoln bypass on 22 December.

Matthew Jacobs, aged 26, of Lindholme Road, Lincoln, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.

He is also charged with several other offences, Lincolnshire Police said.

They were: driving while over the prescribed limit; aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, the force added.

Ms Chambers and Mr Ross were both talented double bass players, according to their families.

Ms Chambers' family said she was due to start an Animal Science degree, and had been taking a gap year at the time of her death.

Mr Ross's relatives said he was a second-year student at London's Royal Academy of Music.