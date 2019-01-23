Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Williams punched Gary Ward after a window at his pub, the Punchbowl, was smashed

A councillor who punched a drunken man who had smashed a window at his pub has been warned he will lose his licence if it happens again.

South Holland councillor Peter Williams punched Gary Ward at the Punchbowl Inn in Spalding on 11 January 2018.

Williams, 65, was fined £600 at Lincoln Crown Court after admitting assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Judge Simon Hurst told him any repeat would attract "a significantly greater sentence".

The court heard Williams, of New Road, Spalding, together with his son Ben Williams, pursued Mr Ward who ran off after breaking the window.

Mr Ward was caught and punched once by Ben Williams, then as he helped the victim up Peter Williams punched Mr Ward in the face.

Ben Williams, 39 , of Spring Gardens, Spalding, admitted a charge of assaulting Mr Ward by beating. He was fined £400.

Passing sentence, the judge said Mr Ward had been ejected from the pub earlier in the evening.

"He was staggering around the streets of Spalding heavily in drink. He returned to the pub. It appears that he caused a minor amount of damage inside and he was ejected again," he said.

"He was put to the ground outside by both you two. You returned into your pub. Mr Ward decided to punch one of the windows smashing it.

"I entirely understand that must have been very frustrating for both of you. What happened thereafter was not remotely proportionate and it was, quite frankly, a disgraceful way for licensees to behave."

He dismissed claims of self defence as "utter nonsense".