Image caption The blaze broke out at the house in Pear Tree Road at about 03:00 GMT

Two more bodies have been found inside a house that was gutted in a fire in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A murder investigation is under way following the blaze in Pear Tree Road, Kirton, near Boston in Lincolnshire.

Police initially said one person had died but have now revealed that three people were found dead in the house.

The murder inquiry is being treated as "domestic-related" and police said the suspect was one of the people who died in the blaze.

The force is yet to formally identify those who died but said they were a 27-year-old woman, a man aged 24 and a man aged 32, none of whom were related.

The murder investigation is being conducted by officers from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, which has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Supt Di Coulson said: "We are still trying to piece together what happened."

She said there had been a relationship between two of the parties involved and "the incident we believe is as a result of an issue with that relationship".

"We are in contact with the families and will ensure that this is a thorough investigation as we try to understand what happened."

Image caption The first floor and roof of the house were gutted in the fire

Two other people were taken to hospital after the blaze, but have since been discharged, police said.

The first floor and roof of the house were gutted in the fire.

Police said on Tuesday that because of the ferocity of the fire it might take "a number of days" to establish how it started.