Stamford arrest as car driven on wheel rim ignites
- 2 January 2019
A car burst into flames after being driven on its wheel rim for several miles by a drink-driver, say police.
The car was stopped at about 05:20 GMT after it was driven down the A1 and on to Tinwell Road in Stamford, Lincolnshire.
Peterborough Police tweeted it was "the result of an uninsured drink-driver driving on the steel rim of his wheel".
Police from Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire arrested the driver, with members of the public helping.