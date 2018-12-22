Two 19-year-olds have been killed in a road crash involving a suspected drink-driver.

The man and woman were killed when their blue Ford Mondeo was in collision with a white Citroen C3 on the A46 Lincoln bypass shortly after midnight.

The Citroen driver left the scene but was later traced by police.

The 26-year-old was arrested for dangerous driving, providing a positive breath test and for leaving the scene of a collision.

Lincolnshire Police has appealed for anyone who was on the bypass between Carholme and Skellingthorpe roundabouts, between 00:30 and 00:50 GMT, to contact them.