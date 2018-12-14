Image copyright National Lottery Image caption Andy Carter from the National Lottery was previously photographed with a cheque for the winning amount in Boston

The owner of a winning £76m lottery ticket has come forward after an appeal, Camelot said.

The EuroMillions ticket was bought somewhere in the parliamentary constituency of Boston and Skegness.

It matched five main numbers and two Lucky Star numbers to win the entire £76,369,806 jackpot in the draw on 2 November.

The appeal started when the ticket's owner failed to claim the prize.

'Imagine the Christmas'

Camelot said it would be unable to release any further details - such as whether it was an individual or a syndicate winner, or where the ticket was bought - unless the ticket-holder decided to go public.

The winning numbers from the draw were 5, 15, 17, 37, 44 and the Lucky Star numbers were 7 and 11.

Andy Carter, from the National Lottery, said it was the 12th biggest win ever in the UK, adding they "very much look forward to toasting their win".

"Just imagine the Christmas this lucky ticket-holder is now able to look forward to," he said.